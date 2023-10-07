Texans celebrate Founder’s Day, honor the late Bob McNair at Shear Elementary: ‘Very near and dear to our hearts’

HOUSTON – Distributing kits designed to explore where football and math intersect, Texans foundation vice president Hannah McNair and other team representatives gave back Friday at Shearn Elementary.

It was in the tradition of the late Texans founder and owner Bob McNair, honoring his legacy and Texans co-founder and senior chair Janice McNair, and their commitment to philanthropy.

The McNair family and the city of Houston were awarded the 32nd franchise by the NFL on Oct. 6, 1999.

McNair was joined by former players Anthony Hill and Tim Jamison, Toro and Texans cheerleaders in handing out the STEM kits, which were built by Texans players, coaches, executives and staff to connect classroom learning with the sport of football.

“To honor his legacy of giving back, his and Janice’s continued legacy, is something that’s very near and dear to our hearts,” Hannah McNair said. “Not just because they’re our family, but because it’s a part of who we are as an organization in giving back to the city of Houston. It’s something that’s near and dear to their hearts and we’re able to give these stem kits to this school.

“It means a lot. We get to show our kids what Bob and Janice were about and we get to show the city what they’re about and what our hearts are. As long as we continue to give back and show the next generation what we’re about, then we’re doing our part.”

The Texans recognized retired star defensive end J.J. Watt by inducting him into the Ring of Honor on Sunday at halftime of a 30-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“That was such a fun weekend,” McNair said. “We got to start the weekend off by celebrating Janice’s birthday. Then, we got to celebrate J.J. and J.J’s moms birthday. If we didn’t win Sunday it was going to be a hard one, but I’m so thankful we did. It’s incredible what they’re doing on the field, but also off the field. Al the work they’re putting in, to be where they are, it’s special to be a part of. I feel privileged to be a witness to it, so I’m excited.”

Hiring DeMeco Ryans as the new head coach and adding a former NFL Assistant Coach of the Year and Texans Pro Bowl linebacker and team captain has galvanized the franchise after going 11-38-1 in the previous three years. The Texans are 2-2 and on a two-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“He’s such a likable guy, but he also has passion for this city and these fans that’s on a different level,” McNair said. “He’s not too far removed from the field, so the players respect and trust what he’s doing. Being able to trust your head coach and know no matter what he asks you to do you’re going to do it and do it full force. “

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has passed for 1,212 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions, setting NFL and franchise records. He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month.

“He’s not looking like a rookie,” McNair said.

