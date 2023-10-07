Jonathan Taylor and the Colts have agreed on a 3-year, $42 million extension, source tells AP

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed on a three-year, $42 million extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the deal.

The Colts (2-2) activated Taylor (ankle) from the the physically unable to perform list Saturday and removed the questionable designation from his status for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans (2-2). Taylor returned to practice this week after starting the season on the list and going through an ugly offseason contract dispute.

He missed all of the team’s offseason workouts while rehabbing from ankle surgery and all of training camp.

Taylor was eager Thursday to put the dispute behind him and get back on the field.

“If somebody wasn’t committed, they wouldn’t be here. Right now, I’m here and my No. 1 goal is really to attack this first practice," Taylor said in his first public comments since June. "It’s been over 290 days, I believe. When you’re not doing what you love, you’re going to notice it, so my main goal has been to attack this first day.”

Taylor had been frustrated with the amount of money teams are paying running backs. He complained about league owners undervaluing running backs in general, citing the $10.1 million franchise tag number. It’s the lowest of any position other than kickers or punters.

He eventually made a trade request and the Colts gave him permission to find a trade partner.

Taylor rushed for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021. The 24-year-old was limited to 861 yards and four touchdowns last season because of injuries.

