Texans’ Maliek Collins returns to practice from abdomen injury, Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard practice third day in a row

HOUSTON – Texans veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins returned to practice Friday morning from an abdomen injury, a muscle issue, that sidelined him Wednesday and Thursday.

Having Collins back, getting a key starting interior lineman, bolsters the Texans heading into a road game against the Atlanta Falcons’ run-first offense headlined by rookie star Bijan Robinson, a former University of Texas consensus All-American.

Collins, 28, signed to a two-year, $23 million contract extension this offseason, has five tackles, six pressures and four quarterback hits through four games.

Meanwhile, Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is practicing for the third day in a row after missing three games with a knee injury. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to be limited again Friday. It is not a lock that Tunsil plays Sunday and the Texans have made contingency plans if he’s out, including the flexibility of having right tackle George Fant line up on the left side where he has significant experience.

The Texans are expected to plug in Tytus Howard at left guard as he returned to practice this week from injured reserve following an August hand surgery for four broken bones. The Texans used Austin Deculus and Geron Christian at left tackle and Fant at right tackle against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they allowed zero sacks while blocking T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Josh Jones is practicing with a brace on after practicing with a club earlier this week after having thumb surgery last week for a torn ligament, per league sources.

Jones can play left tackle or right tackle.

Veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman practiced again Friday, switching to a blue club from a red club on his broken hand. Perryman has the flexibility to play Will linebacker or Mike linebacker and the Texans have options with him and rookie Henry To’oTo’o.

Wide receiver John Metchie III returned to practice from an illness, and linebacker Jake Hansen is back after missing one practice with a neck injury.

Starting cornerback Shaq Griffin was limited Thursday with a calf injury.

The Texans upgraded offensive guard Shaq Mason (ankle) and running back Dameon Pierce (knee) to full participation Thursday.

#Texans Friday practice including Maliek Collins returning after missing two days with abdomen injury @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/pyrKAN05od — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 6, 2023

