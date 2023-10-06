Source: Texans working out linebacker Kyron Johnson

(Eric Christian Smith, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Texans are working out former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyron Johnson today, according to a league source.

Johnson is a former Eagles sixth-round draft pick from Kansas.

Johnson (6-foot, 235 pounds) is an Arlington native and a former second-team All-Big 12 selection. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds.

He played in 16 games as a rookie last seaosn and recorded eight tackles.

He primarily played on special teams, appearing in 18 snaps on defense.

He was released from the Eagles’ practice squad on Oct. 3.

