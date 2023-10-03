Source: Texans guard Kendrick Green tore meniscus, ligaments not torn; Juice Scruggs to be activated in next few weeks

HOUSTON – Texans starting left offensive guard Kendrick Green tore his meniscus in his right knee Sunday and avoided tearing any ligaments, according to a league source.

Surgery is regarded as likely, per a source.

Green, acquired from the Steelers, in a trade for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, started three of the first four games for the 2-2 Texans.

He’s now the latest in a long list of injuries across the offensive line, including Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee, some optimism he could return this week against the Atlanta Falcons after missing three games), right tackle Tytus Howard (expected to be designated for return from IR after recovering from broken hand that required surgery), left guard Kenyon Green (torn labrum, out for season), Josh Jones (missed Steelers game with hand injury), centet Juice Scruggs (strained hamstring, soon to be designed for return from IR), center Scott Quessenberry (season-ending knee injury, torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments).

The Texans could have Jones play left guard or shift Jarrett Patterson from center to left guard when Scruggs is activated.

Scruggs, who remains on injured reserve with a strained hamstring, is expected to be activated within the next few weeks. Ideal scenario for him would be next week against the New Orleans Saints. If not, then he should be ready after the bye in advance of a road game against the Carolina Panthers.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans praised Patterson, a rookie from Notre Dame, on Monday.

“Jarret has done a good job with what we’ve asked him to do,” Ryans said. “I thought he’s done a really good job of stepping in at center where he’s played primarily guard throughout training camp. Stepping in and playing a new position, a very important position for us, he’s done a really nice job for us and he’s improved each week. Very pleased with where Jarret is.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.