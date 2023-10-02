91º
Sources: Texans release punter Ty Zentner with Cameron Johnston ready to be designated for return from IR

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston Texans Reporter

HOUSTON – The Texans released former Philadelphia Eagles punter Ty Zentner with regular punter Cameron Johnston ready to be designated for return from injured reserve after recovering from a calf injury, according to league sources.

Zenter punted the first four games of the season with Johnston sidelined. He averaged 42.1 yards per punt with a 38.6 net average.

Johnston, an Australian native who was an All-Big Ten punter at Ohio State, has a career 47.2 average with 152 downed inside opponents’ 20-yard line.

He signed with the Texans prior to the 2021 season after previously punting for the Eagles. Johnston averaged 48.1 yards pe punt last season with a 42.4 net average. With the Texans, he has a 47.4 average and a 42.1 net average in his first two seasons in Houston.

