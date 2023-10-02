J.J. Watt thrilled at Texans’ Ring of Honor induction: ‘H-Town, I love you’

J.J. Watt is holding a news conference on Sunday ahead of his Ring Of Honor induction that will happen during halftime of the Houston Texans game.

HOUSTON – Emotional. Instrospective. Grateful, and overjoyed.

Those were the feelings and perspective of J.J. Watt as the legendary three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was saluted at NRG Stadium and formally inducted into the Texans’ Ring of Honor. As he donned a big red jacket at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers given to him by chairman and CEO Cal McNair with his wife, Kealia, son, Koa, parents John and Connie Watt and brothers T.J. Watt and Derek Watt and dozens of his former teammates watching, Watt’s No. 99 and name were unveiled in the rafters. He joined the late Texans founder and owner Bob McNair and Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson.

It was a special moment for Watt, the organization and the city.

Booed loudly when he was drafted in 2011 as a former walk-on football player and college pizza delivery guy, Watt rose to great heights in the NFL as a relentless force at the line of scrimmage and all over the field.

“I told myself I didn’t need to wrire anything down, just speak from heart, but the emotions I’m feeling I’m starting to think I should have written something down,” Watt said. “I have a lot of love flowing through my veins right now, and all that love is directed to Houston, Texas. We’ve been through a whole lot together. I didn’t know much about you and you didn’t know much about me.

“The past 12 years we’ve been through some incredible highs and some unfortunate lows. We’ve always done it together as one, as a family and I couldn’t be happier to have a family like I do in Houston, Texas. I’m incredibly honored to be a part of your family forever. H-Town, I love you.”

#Texans J.J. Watt @JJWatt on being inducted today into team's Ring of Honor joining Bob McNair and Andre Johnson @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/1jsIf6O92i — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 1, 2023

Watt left the field on a golf cart as his old theme song, ‘Turn Down for What,’ blared from the loud speakers.

Watt was greeted warmly by fans he won over during his long tenure as a game-wrecking defensive end.

Watt, 33, retired this offseason after playing at an extremely high level with the Arizona Cardinals.

And, now, he’s back with the franchise that drafted him in the first round when defensive coordinator Wade Phillips lobbied for him when the San Francisco 49ers drafted trouble-prone pass rusher Aldon Smith.

Watt was the honorary coin toss captain. It was officially won by the Steelers, but the Texans handily won the game, earning a 30-6 victory. Before kickoff, Watt praised new coach DeMeco Ryans, his former teammate, and the franchise for the progress the 2-2 Texans are making. He called the outlook “infinite.”

And Watt expressed no regrets about retirement. The game took a heavy toll on his body as he played through so many injuries, including a broken leg, herniated disks and a torn pectoral.

“I wake up every Monday morning feeling fantastic,” Watt said. “I’ll call my brother on Monday morning and I’ll be like, ‘How you feeling?’ I’m like, ‘Well, I feel great. I’m going to get a coffee.’ So, I don’t miss that part at all.

“But the friends, the camaraderie and walking out there on the field knowing that you have the ability to go out there and compete with your brothers and you have the ability to electrify a stadium and a city is a really cool feeling and it is a little sad knowing that I’ll never get the opportunity to do that again.

A philanthropist who inspired others to give after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, a frequent visitor of children and the elderly in hospitals, Watt was always a giver.

“I met my wife here,” Watt said. “My parents have spent time here. My brothers have spent time here. You guys treat us like one of your own.”

Before he was inducted into the Ring of Honor at halftime, Watt spoke eloquently about what his time in Houston meant to him.

It was a rich time, and a strong legacy.

“It’s the people and the memories that you make,” Watt said. “That’s the thing as I come back around. The staff, obviously players, but workers around the stadium to certain fans that I remember. You go out there signing autographs, and you remember fans’ faces and you remember memories with them. It’s just the people and the memories.

“It’s one of those things that you’re always going to look back and remember even more fondly than you did in the moment, but I think we had a pretty good appreciation in the moment for it. Those are the things I’ll miss the most, hands down, about football. Making memories and the people you get to do it with.”

Watt arrived back in Houston days ago. He was part of an elaborate Legends dinner. He spent time with Houston Mayor Sylvestern Turner. Most of all, he was with his friends and family.

“It’s been an incredible weekend,” Watt said. “I’ve probably said it 100 times this weekend, but it feels like we’re at a family reunion. It feels like i’m back with all my family at a place that feels like home. The fans have been great. The McNairs have been great, the whole organization has been really, really great. I’m just thankful to have my whole family here. My wife and my son are here. My brothers are here. It’s my mom’s birthday. It all culminates into a great day here today.”

#Texans J.J. Watt rides off the field in his new Ring of Honor jacket @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/osI4E7HCEj — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 1, 2023

