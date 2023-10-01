Texans’ 10th-ranked pass defense squares off with Steelers’ George Pickens: ‘Explosive offense, big-play capabilities

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, center, is hit by Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) on a run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

HOUSTON – Texans linebacker Blake Cashman sprang into the air, busting into a passing lane for a leaping interception of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

In single coverage against wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Texans cornerback Steven Nelson elevated after matching him step for step for a sideline pass deflection. Nelson put an exclamation point with an emphatic celebrating, simulating locking in a seatbelt.

The Texans’ pass defense ranks 10th in the NFL after three games heading into Sonday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Texans are allowing just 228 passing yards per contest and have contained Lawrecena and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. They’re yielded 7.1 yards per passing attempt.

“Absolutely, I feel like guys are flying around, building that camaraderie and meshing really well right now,” Nelson said.

#Texans veteran corner Steven Nelson @Nelson_Island on matchup with #Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens, his 'seatbelt' celebration after pass breakup against #Jaguars his strong start to the season and having Jalen Pitre back @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/00Ds2sU4VP — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 29, 2023

On the celebration, Nelson, who intercepted Jackson in the opening game: ‘It was fun, it was good, just getting the juices flowing, pumping up my teammates, having that energy because it’s contagious.”

The Steelers’ offense ranks 17th in passing offense. Althuogh quarterback Kenny Pickett isn’t regarded as highly as many other passes around the NFL, he’s been effective. He has four touchdown passes, and three interceptions.

His most dangerous downfield target is wide receiver George Pickens, who has 13 receptions for 238 yards and a 71-yard touchdown catch.

“Explosive offense, big-play capabilities,” Nelson said.

Pickens is a tall, strong wide receiver at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. Drafted in the second round last year out of Georgia, Pickens caught 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie and ran for another touchdown. He has been targeted 23 times this season.

“Yeah, he’s obviously a dynamic player,” Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. “Really good at the catch point. Can go up with anybody and make plays at the high point. I would probably say that’s one of his specialties. I know this might be blasphemy, but he reminds me a little bit of ‘D-Hop’ [DeAndre Hopkins] in that sense. They put the ball up to him and they trust that he can go get it.

“So obviously, one of our sort of keys to victory is not giving up explosive plays, and he’s a big factor in that. So, again, we’ve got to ask our corners to play the technique that we ask them to play, and let the coverages work for them. I feel good about where Nelly Nelson] and those guys have been.”

The Texans’ secondary gets safety Jalen Pitre back from a bruised lung Sunday, one week after safety Jimmie Ward returned from a hip injury and injected a hard-hitting presence.

“I think it will be great having those guys back, two captains on our team,” Nelson said. “With pretty much our core back intact, it seems like we’ll make a lot more plays.”

Nelson has 10 career interceptions. He leads the Texans with three passes defensed this season.

“Every day, man, just trying to be a pro and a leader to young guys,” Nelson said. “It comes with taking care of your body and doing everything the right way.”

Burke praised Nelson for his professionalism and leadership. The Texans are starting Shaq Griffin at corner with Derek Stingley Jr. sidelined with a hamstring injury and on injured reserve. He’s out six to eight weeks, per a source.

“Man, he’s been such a pro,” Burke said. “He’s been really cool. Really cool to witness him work. He missed some of that offseason, so I didn’t get to work through that with him. Since he’s been back, he has been you could argue, our most consistent and steady player on defense. Just practice in and practice out, game in and game out, he is as reliable as they come for me.

“He’s always in the spot he’s supposed to be in. He’s trying to play the techniques we’re asking him to play. There is just such a level of professionalism and consistency from him that I think that’s where it shows. He’s played really well for us this year, and his performance to me is just part of his nature of who he is from a preparation and practice standpoint. He has been as consistent of a player as I’ve been around in a while.”

And Griffin held up well against the Jaguars, his former team, in his first start of the season with Stingley out after getting hurt in practice.

“Yeah, I feel like Nostradamus,” Burke said. “Obviously, he’s one of our more physical players, right? He obviously tackled really well. Whether it was intentional or not, they were targeting him a lot, and he battled there on the outside part of the field. He did a really good job. He’s confident. He’s playing with a high level of confidence right now, so we’ll try to keep that going.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com