Texans’ Doug Vosik on J.J. Watt into Ring of Honor, Legends Wall, merchandise, music, fans and H-Town Blue

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: J.J. Watt with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on the field prior to the start of Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** J.J. Watt

HOUSTON – Inside NRG Stadium, a ton of planning has been afoot for months to commemorate retired Pro Bowl defensive end J.J. Watt being inducted into the Ring of Honor on Sunday at halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year joins the late founder and owner Bob McNair and wide receiver Andre Johnson as the third member of the AFC South franchise’s Ring of Honor.

Watt’s recognition coincides with the Texans’ annual Legends weekend, with more than 90 former players attending the game and the team unveiling a new Legends Wall of Honor presented by Coca-Cola behind Section 133 to feature the team’s history. Watt will reprsent the Texans as their coin toss team captain and as the Reppin’ H-Town celebrity on the field before kickoff.

The former Walter Payton Man of the Year will be joined at the game by his family, including his parents, his wife, Keilia Ohai Watt, and his brothers, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, and Derek Watt. Fans will be given special “Thank You J.J.” or “Thank You 99″ placards and limited-edition hoodies and T-shirts will be available on Sunday.

Texans senior vice president of marketing and communications Doug Vosik discussed the team’s big weekend of festivities Friday afternoon.

“Huge game, in all ways,” Vosik said of the Texans as they come off a 37-17 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. “All that momentum and excitement and now add everything that J.J. Watt Ring of Honor weekend brings and also, not to be forgotten, it’s Legends weekend, which we have every single year. It’s really come together over the last couple of months. Ever since J.J. announces his retirement, we reached out and he said, I definitely want to be honored as a Texan and it all went from there.

“I am newer to getting to know J.J., what a great guy who loves this city, loves this fan base and loves what he built together with H-town. For him, it was, ‘I got to get there, I got to show the fans my love, how can we do something really special where it can go both ways where fans can thank him and he can thank the fans.”

#Texans Doug Vosik on enhanced GameDay experience at NRG Stadium, feedback from Fan Council, merchandise themed toward DeMeco Ryans' message, music strategy, trends, Htown Blue in 2024 and Battle Red helmets, uniforms @KPRC2 @HoustonTexans https://t.co/Sk7DLUeHn1 pic.twitter.com/5JILlVvmCP — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 29, 2023

#Texans senior vice president of marketing, communications Doug Vosik on unveiling Legends Wall at NRG Stadium on Sunday as J.J. Watt @JJWatt joins Bob McNair, Andre Johnson in Ring of Honor @KPRC2 https://t.co/eqJCeYvI5Q pic.twitter.com/yH3gFLAaey — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 29, 2023

Watt will hold a press conference before kickoff.

Beyond the engagement with Watt, Vosik emphasized how interactive the team is being with fans. That includes a newly-established Fan Council earlier this year, weekly surveys, a new, trending music strategy and