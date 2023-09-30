Texans challenged by Steelers’ “elite” pass rush led by T.J. Watt with Laremy Tunsil, Josh Jones out

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

HOUSTON – Keep rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud standing, and safe. Give the former Ohio State Heisman Trophy finalist enough time to pick out his downfield targets. Communicate quickly and clearly to get the job done.

It’s a more arduous task than usual Sunday when the Texans’ offensive line has arguably its most difficult blocking assignment of the season: slowing down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dangerous pass rushing tandem of T.J. Watt, J.J. Watt’s younger brother, and Alex Highsmith.

The Steelers’ formidable bookend rushers are facing the Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium when they’re at a clear disadvantage.

Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the Texans’ $75 million man, is out for the third game in a row with a painful knee injury that involves swelling and stiffness, according to league sources.

#Texans veteran right tackle George Fant @GeorgeFant74 'really proud' of C.J. Stroud @CJ7STROUD NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month 'an even better person' matchup with #Steelers pass rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and his advice to Austin Deculus @TheSportsEntGrp @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/vN80Asw1mI — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 29, 2023

Backup left tackle Josh Jones is out with a hand injury.

Austin Deculus, a Cy-Fair graduate and former LSU starter who hasn’t played an offensive snap in the regulr season in his first two NFL seasons, is preparing to start at left tackle against the Steelers.

It’s emblematic of the state of the Texans’ injury-riddled, makeshift offensive line.

Deculus, who has played in seven career games, two this year and strictly on special teams, is getting ready for the job.

“Every day I come to work, just trying to earn the trust of my teammates and my coaches,” Deculus said. “It feels very good, but I’m nowhere where I need to be. I know the player I can be, but just being able to push myself and prove it to those guys, it makes me know the work i’m putting in is going in the right direction.”

Watt is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year who leads the NFL with six sacks and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Month this week. The Steelers already have 13 sacks. And Highsmith, who returned an interception for a touchdown this season, had 14 1/2 sacks, 15 tackles for losses and a league-high five forced fumbles last season.

“I’d say the challenge is about as high as it gets,” Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. “We’ve talked about it a lot and we have a plan going into it to help everybody across the board on both sides and that impacts everybody. As it relates to Deculus out there, he’s been putting the work in over the first three weeks, we’ve noticed. We don’t take that for granted.

“Dec has done a really good job in that area. Obviously, we’re not just going to put him out there. We’re going to make sure we help him in the run game and the pass game and that’s all the way across the board.”

The Texans’ projected offensive line configuration: Deculus at left tackle, Kendrick Green at left guard, Jarrett Patterson at center, Shaq Mason at right guard and George Fant at right tackle.

“We’ve been shuffling around and it’s a testament to the hard work guys are putting and the front office getting guys in who can play at a high level,” Fant said. “I think I’m playing pretty solid right now. Some plays I want back, but just want to continue to stay in the moment and keep playing and show people I’m back healthy and playing at a high level.”

Deculus (6-foot-6, 325 pounds) had some difficult moments during a preseason game against the New England Patriots as he ran with the first-team offense, but has been making strides in recent weeks.

“I’ve had our talks privately, I think he’ll be just fine.” Fant said. “They’re good players, great players, lot of repsect for them. It’s an opportunity to go and play against really good players and do our thing. Excited for the matchup and lot of respect for those dudes.”

Watt usually rushes against the right tackle, but does move around some, including roving to rush the middle. Highsmith usually goes against left tackles.

“Just very talented rushers, going to have to be on our P’s and Q’s and make sure your technique and hands are on point,” Deculus said. “I feel prepared because we have good rushers here. That helps everything, going against guys who do what they can do makes it a little bit easier.”

The Texans allowed a league-high 11 sacks in the first two games of the season and hit 19 times overall.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week during a 37-17 win, Stroud was sacked zero times and hit four times overall.

The Steelers are at a different level altogether, though.

“Those guys are good guys, they’ve done it at a high level for a while,” Mason said. “They’re definitely deserving of the respect they get. We have our work cut out for us, but we definitely look forward to the task at hand. We all expect to do our job, getting five guys on the same page. We have confidence in Dec.”

The Steelers defense ranks second in the NFL with four interceptions and four forced fumbles.

“We have our hands full this week with Watt and Highsmith,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Two elite edge rushers.”

The Texans signed offensive tackle Geron Christian to the practice squad to bolster their depth. He started eight games for them in 2021 when Tunsil was sidelined with a torn thumb ligament that required surgery.

Stroud, 21, improved at getting the football out against the Jaguars. He threw two touchdown passes. He completed 8 of 11 passes for 130 yards and two scores while facing blitzes in Jacksonville, according to NextGen Stats.

“I have trust and faith in my guys and my job is to get the ball out on time and do whatever it takes to execute,” Stroud said. “I think (Watt) is probably the best defensive player in the league, other than Micah Parsons and a couple of other guys that are standing out in the league right now. You have to be aware of them, but at the same time we have to have confidence in what we’re doing.

“They have to play us, too. We’re not just going to lay down and just submit because he’s the best player. We’re really good players on this side, too. Looking forward to competing against those guys, but I’ve got to do my part which is just playing clean.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.