Sources: Texans work out defensive tackles Trysten Hill, Taylor Stallworth

HOUSTON – The Texans continue to seek depth across the defensive line.

The Texans worked out defensive tackles Trysten Hill and Taylor Stallworth on Thursday, according to league sources.

Hill took a physical following the workout, per sources.

Earlier this week, the Texans signed defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Bruce Hector from the practice squad.

Hill, 25, is a former Dallas Cowboys second-round draft pick from Central Florida. He has also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns. Hill (6-foot-3, 301 pounds) has 39 career tackles and 1 1/2 sacks. He was released from the Browns’ practice squad this week.

Stallworth played for the Texans last season and was signed to an offseason contract before suffering a hamstring injury and being released with an injury settlement. StaLLworth has 52 career tackles and 4 1/2 sacks. In one game last season for the Texans, he had four tackles, one for a loss.

Stallworth, who has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints, after going undrafted out of South Carolina, was on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad until Sept. 11 when he was released.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com