UPSET ALERT: Dobie, Pearland shake-up VYPE Rankings; photo galleries

It was a telling week for Greater Houston high school football as teams embarked on district play with some big-time matchups.
Dominant wins, upsets and some late game heroics influenced the VYPE Rankings going into Week 6.
Dobie pulled off an upset against undefeated Deer Park for their first win of the year, while Lake Creek flexed their in a VYPE 5A Top 5 matchup against Randle. Magnolia took down Angleton in one-score game.
Looking ahead to this week, here are some big-time matchups.
-- Undefeated Katy Jordan takes on one-loss Katy in a big-time district matchup.
-- Is Cy Springs for real? We will find out this week as they take on Cy Ranch in district play.
-- Undefeated George Ranch plays Ridge Point to see who controls the District 20-6A.
-- The Battle for District 21-6A starts this week with a matchup of unbeatens, North Shore and CE King.
-- Coming off big win against Marshall, PN-G takes on Texas City to decide the district leader.
-- Rivalry Week in Mo-County as No.1 Lake Creek plays Montgomery.
...
HARD FLEX – Tomball Memorial dominated Klein Cain 79-33 in the opener of district play. The Wildcats are hot right now and look to be the team to beat in District 15-6A.
BIGGEST SURPRISES – Dobie had a big upset win last week but wasn't the only upset of Week 5. The Pearland Oilers upset the undefeated Shadow Creek Sharks in a big-time district matchup to improve to 4-1.
SLEEPER – The George Ranch Longhorns are currently 5-0 and undefeated in district play with a big matchup against Ridge Point this week.
PRIVATE SCHOOL LOOK IN – Bellaire Episcopal is the No.1 Private school team in the State. QB Karson Gordon is THAT GUY.
...
PHOTO GALLERY
Dickinson vs Clear Springs by Andy Tolbert
Pasadena Memorial vs Sam Rayburn by Andy Tolbert
Jordan vs Paetow by Justin Hartojo
...
VYPE’s 6A TOP 25 RANKINGS
No. 1 North Shore Mustangs
No. 2 Atascocita Eagles
No. 3 Lamar Texans
No. 4 CE King Panthers
No. 5 Summer Creek Bulldogs
No. 6 Jordan Warriors
No. 7 Katy Tigers
No. 8 Willis Wildkats
No. 9 Hightower Hurricanes
No. 10 Tomball Memorial Wildcats
No. 11 Shadow Creek Sharks
No. 12 Bridgeland Bears
No. 13 Klein Collins Tigers
No. 14 Cy-Fair Bobcats
No. 15 Pearland Oilers
No. 16 Nimitz Cougars
No. 17 Cypress Springs Panthers
No. 18 Westfield Mustangs
No. 19 Dickinson Gators
No. 20 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 21 Deer Park Deer
No. 22 George Ranch Longhorns
No. 23 Ridge Point Panthers
No. 24 Cinco Ranch Cougars
No. 25 Clear Creek Wildcats
…
VYPE’s 5A TOP 10 RANKINGS
No. 1 Lake Creek Lions
No. 2 Fulshear Chargers
No. 3 Texas City Stings
No. 4 Magnolia West Mustangs
No. 5 FB Marshall Buffs
No. 6 Barbers Hill Eagles
No. 7 Kingwood Park Panthers
No. 8 Randle Lions
No. 9 Dayton Broncos
No. 10 Magnolia Bulldogs
…
VYPE’s CLASS 4A/3A TOP 10 RANKINGS
No. 1 Hitchcock Bulldogs
No. 2 Bellville Brahmas
No. 3 Columbus Cardinals
No. 4 Iowa Colony Pioneers
No. 5 Needville Bluejays
No. 6 Bay City Blackcats
No. 7 Furr Brahmas
No. 8 El Campo Ricebirds
No. 9 Kashmere Rams
No. 10 Yates Lions
…
VYPE’s TOP 5 Private School RANKINGS
No. 1 Episcopal Knights
No. 2 St. Thomas Eagles
No. 3 Kinkaid Falcons
No. 4 Cypress Christian Warriors
No. 5 St. John’s Mavericks