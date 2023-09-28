UPSET ALERT: Dobie, Pearland shake-up VYPE Rankings; photo galleries

It was a telling week for Greater Houston high school football as teams embarked on district play with some big-time matchups.

Dominant wins, upsets and some late game heroics influenced the VYPE Rankings going into Week 6.

Dobie pulled off an upset against undefeated Deer Park for their first win of the year, while Lake Creek flexed their in a VYPE 5A Top 5 matchup against Randle. Magnolia took down Angleton in one-score game.

Looking ahead to this week, here are some big-time matchups.

-- Undefeated Katy Jordan takes on one-loss Katy in a big-time district matchup.

-- Is Cy Springs for real? We will find out this week as they take on Cy Ranch in district play.

-- Undefeated George Ranch plays Ridge Point to see who controls the District 20-6A.

-- The Battle for District 21-6A starts this week with a matchup of unbeatens, North Shore and CE King.

-- Coming off big win against Marshall, PN-G takes on Texas City to decide the district leader.

-- Rivalry Week in Mo-County as No.1 Lake Creek plays Montgomery.

...

HARD FLEX – Tomball Memorial dominated Klein Cain 79-33 in the opener of district play. The Wildcats are hot right now and look to be the team to beat in District 15-6A.

BIGGEST SURPRISES – Dobie had a big upset win last week but wasn't the only upset of Week 5. The Pearland Oilers upset the undefeated Shadow Creek Sharks in a big-time district matchup to improve to 4-1.

SLEEPER – The George Ranch Longhorns are currently 5-0 and undefeated in district play with a big matchup against Ridge Point this week.

PRIVATE SCHOOL LOOK IN – Bellaire Episcopal is the No.1 Private school team in the State. QB Karson Gordon is THAT GUY.

...

PHOTO GALLERY

Dickinson vs Clear Springs by Andy Tolbert

Pasadena Memorial vs Sam Rayburn by Andy Tolbert

Jordan vs Paetow by Justin Hartojo

...

VYPE’s 6A TOP 25 RANKINGS

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs

No. 2 Atascocita Eagles

No. 3 Lamar Texans

No. 4 CE King Panthers

No. 5 Summer Creek Bulldogs

No. 6 Jordan Warriors

No. 7 Katy Tigers

No. 8 Willis Wildkats

No. 9 Hightower Hurricanes

No. 10 Tomball Memorial Wildcats

No. 11 Shadow Creek Sharks

No. 12 Bridgeland Bears

No. 13 Klein Collins Tigers

No. 14 Cy-Fair Bobcats

No. 15 Pearland Oilers

No. 16 Nimitz Cougars

No. 17 Cypress Springs Panthers

No. 18 Westfield Mustangs

No. 19 Dickinson Gators

No. 20 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 21 Deer Park Deer

No. 22 George Ranch Longhorns

No. 23 Ridge Point Panthers

No. 24 Cinco Ranch Cougars

No. 25 Clear Creek Wildcats

…

VYPE’s 5A TOP 10 RANKINGS

No. 1 Lake Creek Lions

No. 2 Fulshear Chargers

No. 3 Texas City Stings

No. 4 Magnolia West Mustangs

No. 5 FB Marshall Buffs

No. 6 Barbers Hill Eagles

No. 7 Kingwood Park Panthers

No. 8 Randle Lions

No. 9 Dayton Broncos

No. 10 Magnolia Bulldogs

…

VYPE’s CLASS 4A/3A TOP 10 RANKINGS

No. 1 Hitchcock Bulldogs

No. 2 Bellville Brahmas

No. 3 Columbus Cardinals

No. 4 Iowa Colony Pioneers

No. 5 Needville Bluejays

No. 6 Bay City Blackcats

No. 7 Furr Brahmas

No. 8 El Campo Ricebirds

No. 9 Kashmere Rams

No. 10 Yates Lions

…

VYPE’s TOP 5 Private School RANKINGS

No. 1 Episcopal Knights

No. 2 St. Thomas Eagles

No. 3 Kinkaid Falcons

No. 4 Cypress Christian Warriors

No. 5 St. John’s Mavericks