TIPPING THE SCALES: Several teams surging in H-Town Volleyball scene

Another week of district competition is in the books. While several of the perennial Houston volleyball powers remain on top of the power rankings, nothing is ever set in stone.

In Class 6A, Cy Ranch and Dawson are looking as talented as ever, while Fort Bend Austin, College Park, and Tompkins continue to re-establish their dominance in their respective districts.

Friendswood's hot streak seems to just be getting started as they still surge in Class 5A. Watch out for Barbers Hill, Fulshear, Foster and Goose Creek Memorial though, as they will surely be teams to watch in the postseason.

In the private school race, Fort Bend Christian Academy claims the top spot in their district and our rankings, following a definitive victory over Lutheran South.

Here are the updated VYPE weekly rankings

THE VYPE RANKINGS

Class 6A Top 20 (Numbers in parentheses indicate current record)

1. Grand Oaks Grizzlies (35-1; 8-0 in district)

2. Cinco Ranch Cougars (24-5; 8-0 in district)

3. Stratford Spartans (28-6; 5-0 in district)

4. Langham Creek Lobos (27-7; 5-0 in district)

5. Cypress Ranch Mustangs (24-5; 5-0 in district)

6. Pearland Dawson Eagles (26-8; 3-0 in district)

7. Deer Park Deer (23-9; 3-0 in district)

8. Tomball Memorial Wildcats (27-8; 5-0 in district)

9. Katy Tompkins Falcons (20-8; 7-1 in district)

10. Pearland Oilers (25-10; 4-1 in district)

11. College Park Cavaliers (18-6; 7-1 in district)

12. The Woodlands Highlanders (24-13; 6-2 in district)

13. Fort Bend Austin Bulldogs (21-13; 7-1 in district)

14. Clear Springs Chargers (23-12; 5-0 in district)

15. Ridge Point Panthers (22-13; 7-1 in district)

16. Seven Lakes Spartans (19-13; 6-2 in district)

17. Katy Jordan Warriors (22-11; 5-3 in district)

18. Jersey Village Falcons (25-9; 4-1 in district)

19. Bridgeland Bears (19-11; 3-2 in district)

20. Atascocita Eagles (18-10; 5-0 in district)

Class 5A Top 10

1. Barbers Hill Eagles (28-7; 5-0 in district)

2. Friendswood Mustangs (17-9; 4-0 in district)

3. Fulshear Chargers (25-4; 5-0 in district)

4. Foster Falcons (23-7; 5-0 in district)

5. Goose Creek Memorial Patriots (19-9; 3-0 in district)

6. Magnolia Bulldogs (16-13; 3-2 in district)

7. Magnolia West Mustangs (13-13; 3-2 in district)

8. Montgomery Bears (21-14; 1-4 in district)

9. Galveston Ball Tornadoes (20-12; 1-4 in district)

10. Manvel Mavericks (16-16; 4-0 in district)

Private School Top 10

1. Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles (22-3; 6-0 in district)

2. Lutheran South Academy Pioneers (28-7; 5-1 in district)

3. Episcopal Knights (22-9; 1-0 in district)

4. Concordia Lutheran Crusaders (26-10; 1-0 in district)

5. St. John's Mavericks (16-8; 4-0 in district)

6.The John Cooper School Dragons (14-6; 0-0 in district)

7. Rosehill Christian Eagles (16-8; 5-0 in district)

8. Legacy Prep Lions (21-2-4; 2-0 in district)

9. Kinkaid School Falcons (7-8; 1-2 in district)

10. The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors (7-9; 0-2 in district)