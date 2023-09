The Coach's Corner: SPX, Cranfill look to make it four straight

The St. Pius X Panthers took down Bishop Dunne last week to go to 3-2 on the season.

Up next is Ponder High School, a Class 3A public school program.

Coach Greg Cranfill looks back at the Panthers' win and what they will need to do against Ponder to make it four-in-a-row.

District play is looming, so stay tuned.