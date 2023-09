(Copyright (c) 2023 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The Tomball Memorial Wildcats won an instant classic over crosstown rival Tomball in a 5-set match (25-22, 19-25, 30-32, 25-23, 15-9).

Memorial is currently leading the district with a record of 4-0, 26-8 overall, the Cougars are in second place.

