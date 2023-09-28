IDENTITY CRISIS: Tomball Memorial winning with defense

Are the Tomball Memorial Wildcats having an identity crisis?

The team that once broke the scoreboard with one of the most explosive offenses in the city is now leaning on its defense and special teams to lead the way.

“We have been known for an explosive offense and we would have to score 40 or 50 points to win ball games,” coach Sam Parker said. “That puts a lot of stress on an offense. These guys on defense took their lumps as sophomores. Now that they are seniors, they are leading the way and I couldn’t be happier for them.

“It has completed changed our game plan… we aren’t afraid to punt and play a field-position game because we trust our defense,” he said.

The Wildcats are 4-0 on the season and face Klein Forest this week. They are giving up a stingy 10.2 points per game, while still scoring at an alarming 50 points per game.

Tomball Memorial’s success should be a surprise, having gone 11-1 and three rounds deep in the playoffs as early as 2020.

“That year we had a special class with like 45 seniors,” he said. “In 2021, we played 25 sophomores. They were pups and we struggled, so people wrote us off. Last year we went to the playoffs, and now they are seniors and hungry.”

Deshawn Johnson, Ethan Chamorro and Jalen Ellis have led the defensive front, while the linebacking corps is anchored by Brayden Poe, Blake Holt, Ethan Lea and Hayden Winsor. Nyle Hughes, Joshua Flash, R’Mon Williams, Justin Stewart and Colin Helmer patrol the secondary.

“They are playing at such an elite level right now,” Parker said. “It may sound strange, but their play effects how we call plays on offense. We don’t have to take huge risks to score on every possession. It has changed our mindset.”

Now, let’s not get it twisted… the Wildcats can still score.

Junior Aiden Martin won the QB-battle coming out of camp and has thrown for over 900 yards and 15 TDs to one INT.

Treveon Green is averaging over 114 yards on the ground per game behind the likes of senior Clayton Schupp and juniors Henry Buelow, Sutton Clark and Jayden Young up front.

“In the beginning of the season, I could tell the game was moving really fast for Aiden (Martin),” Parker said. “It’s been cool to seen him grow up right before our eyes the past few games.

“And that offensive line? They are so unselfish and such a fun group to be around.”

The Wildcat skill players are outstanding led by talented WRs Lance Martinez, Yeriel Rodriguez, Ashton Ansley and Lane Stockton.

“Lane Stockton has shown so much character,” he said. “Here he is… going from possibly being the QB to finding a way to keep contributing. He has shown tremendous leadership and is a great teammate.”

As September turns into November as quick as the leaves will fall to the ground, Tomball Memorial will be a disruptor as they challenge for a district title and make a run in the postseason.

Remember… offense wins games, but defense wins championships.

“We are winning the moment right now,” Parker said. “We aren’t looking ahead of that first practice period or the first kickoff of a game. This is a special group and they know that this is their time.”