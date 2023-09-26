Texans sign offensive tackle Geron Christian

(Eric Christian Smith, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio watches players warm up before an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – The Texans signed offensive tackle Geron Christian to the practice squad, per his agent, Vince Taylor.

This is his second stint with the Texans. He started eight of 14 games in 2021.

A former Washington third-round draft pick, Christian, 27, Christian has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has played in 48 games and 16 career starts.

He’s a former Washington third-round draft pick from Louisville.

Christian was with the Texans in 2021 when he was claimed off waivers.

He has also played for the Miami Dolphins.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com