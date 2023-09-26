Texans players, Lady Texans, Hannah McNair visit Houston Food Bank to support Hunger Action Month

HOUSTON – Texans foundation vice president Hannah McNair, players Teagan Quitoriano, Henry To’To’o, Adedayo Odeleye, Christian Harris, Jake Hansen and the Lady Texans teamed up to support the Houston Food Bank during Hunger Action Month.

They visited the nonprofit organization’s headquarters to sort and package food for the Backpack Buddy program, which ensures students who normally rely on meals at school have food to take home over the weekend.

#Texans @texanscare foundation vice president Hannah McNair on Lady Texans and players pitching in today @HoustonFoodBank the team's win over #Jaguars giving game ball to DeMeco Ryans and hosting J.J. Watt @JJWatt this weekend for Ring of Honor induction @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/zyiycY8H5L — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 26, 2023

McNair’s team celebrated the win as her group was the fastest to assemble the meals in a fast-paced competition.

“It’s always great to come and support Backpack Buddy at the Houston Food Bank, they’re one of our great partners,” McNair said. “And during Hunger Action month, we got to feed a lot of kids and make sure they don’t go hungry on the weekend.

“The Lady Texans, they’re just the heart. We go out to the community throughout the year and give back. That just means a lot. To do it together and to also do it as a competition, I mean we’re in sports, we got a lot done today.”

This was two days after the Texans’ first win of the season and in DeMeco Ryans’ tenure as head coach with a 37-17 upset victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars headlined by quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Tank Dell and fullback Andrew Beck’s performances.

Ryans was presented with a game ball by the McNair family afterward inside the winning visitors locker room.

“The win felt really nice, DeMeco got his first win, the team got their first win of the year,” McNair said. “Let’s keep it rolling, excited about that. That was pretty amazing. We had our son with us, too. He got to see that energy in that locker room. Everybody wanted that and they all worked together, coaches and players, everyone worked together to get that win, so it’s really emotional. So wonderful.”

The Texans will induct future Hall of Fame defensive end J.J. Watt into their Ring of Honor on Sunday at halftime of a game at NRG Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The Ring of Honor, we’re really excited to get J.J. back here and honor him appropriately,” McNair said. “I think he’s a Hall of Famer. He’s incredible. He’s meant a lot to this organization, to this city. We’re going to be able to celebrate that this weekend, and lets go get another win.”

