How Texans fullback Andrew Beck’s kick return touchdown was ‘one of the craziest plays I’ve seen’

Houston Texans fullback Andrew Beck (47) returns a kickoff for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Andrew Beck shrugged off the “car accident,” a miscommunication between the burly fullback and Texans running back Mike Boone about who was going to return the kickoff.

And then the former University of Texas player took off for the races, after initially mishandling the football, rumbling 85 yards for an unlikely kickoff return for a touchdown.

“We had a little bit of a car accident and I just grabbed the ball and saw some space,” Beck said. “I just started hauling [butt] and it worked out and I made a play.”

It was an incredible play by Beck as he became the heaviest player in NFL history to score on a kickoff return.

“It was crazy, it was one of those moments where you can’t believe it happened,” Texans safety Jimmie Ward said. “That’s one of the craziest plays I’ve seen happen in the NFL.”

How Beck managed to accelerate past pursuit, break multiple tackles, stiff-arming and hurdling defenders amazed his teammates and provides a huge spark in the Texans’ 37-17 upset victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“First I saw Beck backing up for the ball, I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ Texans wide receiver Tank Dell said. “I’m thinking like Beck is about to go straight and get down. He had something else planned, man. Beck bounced the ball out, stiff-armed one person, jumped over another person, outran another person. I’m like, ‘Bro, where is this coming from?’”

The short kickoff from Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus, who couldn’t match Beck’s top speed of 20.37 miles per hour, per NextGen Stats, led to Beck’s first touchdown since his rookie season with the Denver Broncos.

Beck is the first fullback to score on a kickoff return since Jaguars fullback Derrick Wimbush in 2005.

“I saw it late,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “I was looking down. I didn’t see it. I look up, and Beck is coming at me. Oh, he’ll make this guy miss, and then he kept moving. Man, you look up, and it’s a touchdown.

“Very excited for Beck, and he owed us one. He missed a block there on the first kickoff return. He said he owed us one, but he paid back big-time for us to get a touchdown there.”

The kickoff was supposed to be returned by Boone with Beck supplying the lead blocking. Instead, he became the star as he stiff-armed Jaguars corner Tre Herndon and jumped over running back D’Ernest Johnson.

It was a play for the ages. And it boosted the Texans’ lead to 24-10 and answered a Jaguars score in the third quarter.

Texans linebacker Blake Cashman was unaware that Beck even had the football. He thought it was Boone running up the sideline as he was occupied with his blocking assignment.

“I just heard the crowd going nuts and bodies flowing to the far side of the field,” Cashman said. “I still didn’t know who has the ball and, all off a sudden, here comes Beck high-stepping. breaking tackles down the sideline. I’m like, ‘No way. how did he get the ball?’”

This marked the Texans’ first kickoff return for a score since Tremon Smith in December of 2021.

Beck’s touchdown is a blow for fullbacks all over the league, unsung heroes.

“We’re back,” Beck said. “Fullbacks are back, for sure.”

As Beck crossed the end zone, he didn’t relax and celebrate immediately. He could hardly believe what just happened.

“When I crossed the goal line, I refused to believe it,” Beck said. “It took me a minute to celebrate. It felt great. Anytime you give your team that kind of momentum.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com