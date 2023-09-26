Astros playoff hopes hinge on success during final week of regular season

The Astros have taken this season to the final week as they try to fight their way into the postseason party. After losing 9 of their last 12 games, the Astros began their road trip 2.5 games back of Texas for the AL West lead but still ahead of Seattle by .5 for the AL Wild Card.

HOUSTON – The Astros have taken this season to the final week as they try to fight their way into the postseason party. After losing 9 of their last 12 games, the Astros began their road trip 2.5 games back of Texas for the AL West lead but still ahead of Seattle by .5 for the AL Wild Card.

Game one of the road trip in Seattle went to the Astros Monday night 5-1 behind Justin Verlander who went 8 innings and allowed just one run while striking out 8. The Astros got home runs from Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker in the win.

KPRC-2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy interviewed Astros TV Analyst Geoff Blum from Seattle about the week ahead for the Astros.