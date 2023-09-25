Will Anderson Jr. delivers blocked field goal in Texans’ victory over Jaguars: ‘Relentless effort’

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When the Texans maneuvered in the draft to select Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr., their vision for him was a multifaceted role with a primary focus on harassing quarterbacks and being a stout run stopper.

That’s been the experience so far for the third overall pick and former Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

On Sunday, Anderson made an impact in the kicking game. He blocked Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus’ 51-yard field goal try in the second quarter. And the big play on special teams led to a touchdown catch for tight end Brevin Jordan on the ensuing possession in a 37-17 victory at EverBank Stadium.

Anderson was too fast and powerful for the Jaguars to block, and special teams coordinator Frank Ross designed a sound plan for him to penetrate the line of scrimmage and get in the way of McManus’ kick.

“I think it all goes back to the preparation we had all week,” Anderson said. “Frank had a really good game plan, how we wanted to attack field goal block. I think we had a really good preparation that simulated what we were going to do in the game. When it came to the field goal block, I think everybody just doing their job and executing what he called. Just everybody doing their job and me using the swim over hand technique, that’s what took place.”

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud led a seven-play 41-yard scoring drive capped by a four-yard touchdown catch by Jordan to take a 14-0 lead in an eventual win, the first under coach DeMeco Ryans.

“DeMeco has those guys playing extremely well,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “A lot of energy, we were going to have to come into this game with that same type of energy. I give credit to Houston; they got after us today.”

Anderson had four tackles and two quarterback hits against the Jaguars.

And he made his presence felt on a key special teams play.

“You’re talking about special teams impacting the games, credit to coach Ross and what he’s done with that group,” Ryans said. “They’re doing an outstanding job. When we make big plays, it’s going to always be about effort. It’s something I truly believe in. It’s relentless effort every play, all out. That’s how you win games. That’s how you impose your will on other teams is by playing with great effort.”

