Sources: Texans signing DeAndre Houston-Carson to active roster, Derek Stingley Jr. going to injured reserve

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston Texans Reporter

Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) (Mark Lomoglio, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing veteran safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to the active roster from the practice squad, per a league source.

The Texans are going to place cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on injured reserve as he’s out with a hamstring injury for the next six to eight weeks, per a league source.

Houston-Carson, 30, had two tackles in the Texans’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts after being elevated from the practice squad. He has 141 career tackles and three interceptions.

He was previously with the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

Houston-Carson is a former Bears sixth-round draft pick.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.

