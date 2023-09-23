Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman fined $66,666 for unnecessary roughness infraction, to be appealed: ‘ABSOLUTELY!’

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 19: Denzel Perryman #6 of the Houston Texans is celebrated by teammates after an interception in the first quarter during the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Texans veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman was fined $66,666 for an unnecessary roughness infraction, with the financial punishment stemming from a fourth-quarter play.

When asked if the fine will be appealed, agent Ron Butler told KPRC 2: “ABSOLUTELY!”

Perryman, out for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a hand-wrist injury, was fined $55,000 last season while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders for an illegal hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. It was because of use of the helmet.

The high amount of the latest fine is because the NFL escalates fines based on previous run-ins with the league’s rulebook

