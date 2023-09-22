Texans left guard Kendrick Green on C.J. Stroud: ‘Keep him clean and he gets it there in a perfect manner’

HOUSTON – When the Texans’ makeshift offensive line squares off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, they’ll face a talented defense that includes edge rushers Josh Allen and Travon Walker and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.

There will be slightly more continuity in the blocking a week after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts during which rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked six times and hit nine times overall and the Texans rushed for just 52 yards on 26 carries.

Left guard Kendrick Green will start his second game in a row after being inserted as the replacement for Josh Jones who started at left tackle against the Colts.

Acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, Green is an NFL starter again after being inactive for every game last season. A former third-round draft pick from Illinois, Green started 15 games as a rookie and had six penalties, including four holding calls.

Green held up against the Colts, allowing no sacks.

“I feel good, I feel comfortable,” Green said. “I feel like I played all right, going to try to take another step this week at Jacksonville.”

And Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is set to return after being sidelined with a knee injury a week ago. Lining up next to Tunsil is an experience Green is looking forward to.

“Yeah, definitely going to be good working with him,” Green said. “We’ve been kind of getting continuity. It will be good to have him. One of the best offensive linemen I’ve ever been around, going to try to complement his game and complement mine and we can take it from there.”

The Texans are averaging just 2.5 yards per run and have allowed a league-high 11 sacks and 19 hits this season.

“Definitely we need to do better in the run game,” Green said. “We also want to emphasize on third downs, keep him clean and he gets it there in a perfect manner. We want to keep him confident and keep him clean.”

