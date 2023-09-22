Texans’ Jalen Pitre to miss second game in a row, expected to return to practice next week

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

HOUSTON – Texans safety Jalen Pitre will miss his second consecutive game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a bruised lung.

The team captain is slated to return to practice next week in advance of a potential return to the lineup for a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pitre is a team captain who led the Texans with 147 tackles and five interceptions as a rookie last season. The Texans are exercising caution with the Stafford graduate, a second-round draft pick and former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year at Baylor.

“Yeah, encouraging with Jalen, feeling really good,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Jalen is in good spirits. It’s great having him out. It’s great energy in the meetings and practice. Jalen has been a great leader for us, even though he hasn’t been out there physically on gameday, but he’s been leading throughout the week.

“That’s why Jalen is a special young man, and I’m happy to coach him because he brings everything that you want from a leader to the team. So, encouraged with him and encouraged with his process and on his way back. I think he will be good to go here pretty soon.”

Pitre is among four starters expected to miss this game, including linebacker Denzel Perryman. Perryman is dealing with hand and wrist injuries and isn’t practicing. There is a chance he could play in the next week or so with a cast on his hand.

Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is out for six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury, per a league source.

Texans nickel Tavierre Thomas could return in the next week or two from a broken hand that required surgery, per a league source. He will be replaced by Grayland Arnold at nickel with Alex Austin practicing at nickel this week, too.

Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis after missing Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury. He has been limited for two consecutive days of practice.

“It was good seeing Laremy back out at practice today,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “We’ll see how he continues to progress throughout the week.”

Having Tunsil back is a major boost to the Texans’ offense, especially rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud who has been an NFL-high sacked 11 times and hit 19 times overall. The Texans struggled in pass protection without Tunsil against the Colts on Sunday as Stroud was sacked six times and hit 10 times while passing for 384 yards. And Tunsil, the highest paid offensive lineman in the game again after negotiating a three-year, $75 million contract extension this offseason, was the highest-rated pass protector in the league last season.

Plus, veteran safety Jimmie Ward practiced for the second day in a row since injuring his hip in the preseason against the New Orleans Saints and missing the first two games of the season.

The following players were upgraded to full participation: wide receiver Tank Dell (thigh), offensive tackle George Fant (ankle, knee), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (knee), quarterback C.J. Stroud (right shoulder), who indicated he feels fine and wide receiver Robert Woods.

“I feel good,” Stroud said. “Football is a physical sport and that’s what I signed up for, but my body is fine. I’ll be all right.”

The Texans are managing Stroud’s throws in practice as he has been dealing with soreness over the past week.

“Anytime you have a starting quarterback that’s going to play all year, you always have an arm management program, and it’s kind of what best fits the individual,” Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. “And it may be some days he’s limited on throws.

“It may be some days he’s not limited on throws, but he’s limited on other stuff that’s not team period-related, and that is kind of a week to week thing. And it’s an individual thing as we go through the year, so he’s always going to be on an arm maintenance program. Every quarterback is. It’s just what we’re doing that specific week.”

Stroud had an AC joint sprain as a redshirt freshman against the University of Minnesota. He played one week later.

“I did a lot of the same things I kind of did for this injury that I had now, just to get back feeling right,” Stroud said. “When you’re playing, your adrenaline usually takes away the pain, so that helped a lot. I feel almost 100 percent.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.