Grayland Arnold steps at nickel for injured Tavierre Thomas: ‘I feel confident, ready to play fast’

HOUSTON – Grayland Arnold is a ball of energy, in constant motion on the football field. Although relatively undersized and undrafted, Arnold is no longer overlooked.

Arnold is being trusted by the Texans as the replacement for injured veteran nickel Tavierre Thomas. Thomas broke his hand against the Indianapolis Colts, underwent surgery to repair the damage with metal screws inserted to aid the healing process and is out for a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and perhaps another week or so beyond Sunday.

Arnold, a converted safety and former second-team All-Big 12 selection from Baylor, has been preparing for this opportunity. Three games into the season after making the initial 53-man roster for the first time in his career, Arnold is preparing for an expanded role on defense.

“I feel good, confident, ready to go out there and play fast and make plays,” Arnold told KPRC 2. “Instincts, a little energy, all the things I’m supposed to bring to the table, I’m going to bring to the table. Especially being at the nickel, have fun.”

Playing in 20 career games with one start as a rookie in Philadelphia in three seasons, Arnold has recorded 15 career tackles. At 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, Arnold has range and ball skills working in his favor.

“Grayland has earned the right to get reps,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Grayland has been with us from the start, every day. Grayland is a hard worker. He’s there, he’s dialed in to what we are asking him to do. Grayland’s a good football player. He flies around, plays physical. I know Grayland will do well with the role.”

Arnold tracked the football during a preseason game, taking off on a sprint into the back corner of the end zone to chase down an errant deep throw from New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener.

Arnold capitalized on Haener’s mistake as his lob intended for tight end Lukas Krull was intercepted by the former Baylor standout. It was a textbook example of how to operate in deep coverage.

A few days later, that play paid off in dividends for Arnold as he made the team. Cut previously by the Texans each of the past two seasons during the final roster cutdown and before that with the Eagles three years ago, the Kountze High graduate was excited to not have his phone ring as he didn’t hear from general manager Nick Caserio or coach Ryans.

Yes, he feels underrated. Not that he lets those thoughts override his focus.

“I mean that’s just one of those things,” Arnold said. “When you get the opportunity, you have to make the most of it and put the league on notice.”

No news was good news one year after being released by Caserio and former coach Lovie Smith before being signed to the practice squad, elevated to the active roster and playing in a career-high eight games last season.

“It means a lot definitely because I’ve been working so hard to get to that point,” Arnold said. “It’s just another tool I got to commit to. The voyage is just started.”

Arnold is enjoying his versatile role. A former all-state basketball and football selection, Arnold intercepted six passes in 2019 for Baylor and returned a punt for a touchdown. He has a nose for the football.

“Especially being from Texas, it’s always been a dream of mine to put that Texans uniform on and play fast,” Arnold said. “It’s going to be meaningful. I’m going to be grateful for the opportunity to make plays.”

His basketball background helps him mirror receivers’ patterns.

“I feel like it does, especially lateral quickness, a little savvy,” Arnold said. “It can play a part. Match the football. You’ve got to move your feet.”

Playing nickel is something he embraces.

“It’s definitely fun,” Arnold said. “It gives me a lot of things to work on. I stay busy.”

To hear about Ryans’ praise is encouraging, of course, but Arnold doesn’t want to dwell on words. He’s about action, and making more plays.

“I really didn’t know it,” Arnold said. “I feel like it’s definitely one of those things where it can make you feel good. At the same time, it can be a distraction if you sit around and think about those things. I just come in and do my job. Level-headed and low-key, rather be seen than heard.”

On Sunday against Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Arnold hopes to make some noise.

“He’s definitely a great quarterback, one of those quarterbacks who gets the ball out fast,” Arnold said. “They’ve got a lot of offensive weapons. It’s going to be fun.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com