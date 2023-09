The St. Pius X Coach's Show: Cranfill looks forward to Bishop Dunne

The St. Pius X Panthers are trending having won back-to-back games, knocking off La Marque last weekend.

Up next is Bishop Dunne, a private school power.

Coach Greg Cranfill looks back and forward on this week’s Coaches’ Corner and breaks down his offense as the Panthers find their legs as they move the chains.