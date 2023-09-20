Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, veteran safety Jimmie Ward practicing, Jalen Pitre remains sidelined

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (1) during an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

HOUSTON – The injury-riddled Texans were overdue for some good news regarding their collective health.

And Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury.

“Good to see Laremy back at practice today,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said.

#Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil dressed out for practice @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/T7y7zpmkfP — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 20, 2023

Having Tunsil back is a major boost to the Texans’ offense, especially rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud who has been an NFL-high sacked 11 times and hit 19 times overall. The Texans struggled in pass protection without Tunsil against the Colts on Sunday as Stroud was sacked six times and hit 10 times while passing for 384 yards. And Tunsil, the highest paid offensive lineman in the game again after negotiating a three-year, $75 million contract extension this offseason, was the highest-rated pass protector in the league last season.

Plus, veteran safety Jimmie Ward practiced for the first time since injuring his hip in the preseason against the New Orleans Saints and missing the first two games of the season. Ward has the flexibility to play nickel, too, and the Texans are playing without their regular nickel Tavierre Thomas. Thomas underwent successful surgery for a broken hand on Tuesday morning, according to a league source.

Ryans, though, indicated that Ward will play safety Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Grayland Arnold will be the replacement for Thomas at nickel.

“Grayland has earned the right to get the reps,” Ryans said. “Good football player, he flies around, he plays physical. I know Grayland will do well in his role.”

Safety Jalen Pitre, a team captain who led the Texans with 147 tackles and five interceptions as a rookie last season, remains out with a bruised lung. The Texans are exercising caution with the Stafford graduate, a second-round draft pick and former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year at Baylor. He could return in the next few weeks.

“Feeling really good, Jalen is in great spirits, he has great energy and meetings,” Ryans said. “He’s been leading throughout the week,” Ryans said. “He’s a special young man, happy to coach him because he brings everything you want as a leader. Encouraged with his process, on his way back. We think he’ll be good to go pretty soon.”

Safety Eric Murray, who has started the past two games, suffered a concussion against the Colts. While he remains under the NFL concussion protocol, Murray practiced Wednesday and that’s regarded as an encouraging sign.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.