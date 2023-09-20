Texans’ MJ Stewart, Neville Hewitt host Huddle Against Hunger pep rally at Rosa Parks Elementary

HOUSTON – Texans safety M.J. Stewart, linebacker Neville Hewitt and retired Pro Bowl offensive lineman Wade Smith participated in a Huddle Against Hunger pep rally at Rosa Parks Elementary in Fresno.

They had a nutrition trivia game.

“Man, it was great,” Stewart said. “I’m glad I got to be a part of it.”

One teacher won free groceries for a year from Kroger, a partner in the event along with the Houston Food Bank.

“I asked her, ‘Can I borrow some groceries?’” Stewart said. “I was just hoking. I was very happy for her. That will definitely come in handy.”

Huddle Against Hunger presented by Kroger is a free downloadable curriculum filled with activities, recipes and more designed to create empathy and understanding around hunger in elementary, middle and high school students.

Teachers and parents can register through the Houston Food Bank website and download the free curriculum. The program includes a volunteering field trip to the Houston Food Bank, certificates for all students, and a chance to win a school visit from the Texans.

“You never know anyone’s situation,” Stewart said. “With what they’re doing, it’s a great cause.”

In a 31-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Stewart recorded 10 tackles with one forced fumble.

“It was a solid game,” Stewart said. “Always things I can do better. I strive for perfection every time.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com