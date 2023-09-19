WE COMING: College Park volleyball scary young and talented; photo gallery

Sometimes, you don’t know, what you don’t know.

The College Park Cavs are balling out under the direction of coach Candy Collins-Gibson, who opened the school 18 years ago.

Coming into the season, Collins-Gibson was hoping for a healthy return of her star Morgan Madison (Baylor-commit), who had an ACL injury a year ago. The Cavs were coming off a 9-7 district record and had to play Willis for a play-in playoff spot. Their leading scorer, Mallory Madison, was moving into her new dorm at Texas A&M.

Her best returners were freshman a year ago.

“In August, I felt like we could be pretty good based on potential,” she laughed. “It’s one thing to think it and another for it to happen. The girls have worked so hard and play the game with intention. Their team chemistry is great, and they are learning to win together. It’s made for an exciting season so far.

“Having Morgan back after her knee injury has been an incredible addition. She’s a great leader and competitor. She keeps everyone calm and talks the team through situations on the court because of her experience.”

As they spin through their first district rotation, College Park is 16-6 overall and 5-1 in district play. The same district that flexes VYPE No. 1 Grand Oaks and perennial power The Woodlands, and they are winning with a lineup filled with underclassmen.

“It’s really cool,” she said. “From one match to another, they learn so much about the game and each other. They are so coachable and are soaking it all in. They learn from me, but also from game situations and each other. It’s a cool thing to be a part of.”

Madison runs the show, but sophomores Lacy Tinnell (6-foot-2) and Caroline Prihoda have huge upside. Tinnell is the leader in kills and blocks, while Prihoda leads the teams in assists and service aces.

The teams second leading kill artist?

Freshman Sadie Kendrick with nearly 100 kills.

“Those girls are really playing well, but it’s a total team effort,” she said. “Girls like Sarah Arroyo (junior), Reese Allen (sophomore), Nancy Dong (junior), Abigail Edmonson (senior), and Sophia Lucario (senior) play huge roles on this team. Everyone in contributing.”

The Cavs took their lumps in the tournament season against teams like Cedar Park, Stratford and Cinco Ranch, but beat Cy Ranch, Seven Lakes, Jordan and Bellville.

“The girls really don’t get intimidated by the power programs we have played,” she said. “In fact, the bigger the game, the more excited they get. They love a challenge.

“Honestly, I’m just living in the moment and I’m telling the girls to do the same. The culture we have built, the potential we have and what we have coming up the pipeline… It gets me fired up. I really can’t tell you what our ceiling is this year and in the future.”

The future looks bright for the Cavs in 2023 and beyond.

Did we mention, the Tindell twins – Haley and Hannah – are 6-feet tall? In the eighth grade.

Stay tuned.