THE ENTERTAINER: Sterling’s Barger aims to put on show for senior year

EVERY SO OFTEN, A TEAM WILL BE GRACED WITH AN ATHLETE WHO’S THE LIFE OF THE PARTY.

Sterling volleyball’s Katy Barger takes on that role with ease.

The senior Ranger has been a major contributor for the program since donning their blue jersey. Most recently, Barger led Sterling to an appearance in the UIL Area Round, which earned herself District 17-5A Offensive MVP honors.

However, her volleyball journey began early into her adolescence.

“When I was younger, my babysitter played volleyball and she was able to go play in college,” Barger said. “Ever since then, that was my main goal, getting to better myself in order to play at a higher level.”

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Mission accomplished it would seem, considering she will be playing for Houston Christian University a year from now.

“The feeling of finally committing was something else,” said Barger. “I chose HCU because they’re very close to home. I went on a few visits that were pretty far and I knew I didn’t want to be far too from my family. I love my parents and I depend on them a lot. Plus, I love the area it’s in and the program really spoke to me.”

Given that she also excels for her club team, TAV Houston, it makes sense that Barger would be getting attention from college recruiters. However, it also means that she doesn’t have too much free time.

“For some people, I know it can be difficult to commit yourself so much,” said Barger. “There’s really no break in between school and club volleyball, so you’re in it all year. With all the work that goes into the sport, getting worn out or tired of it can be a challenge. But I love the sport, so it’s what I have to do.”

Aside from her six-foot frame and athleticism, what makes Barger have such an impact on the court?

2023-24 Baytown Sterling VolleyballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“I just like to have fun," she said. “If we’re in the locker rooms before games, we’re listening to music, we’re dancing. There has to be someone to initiate that atmosphere, and I feel like that’s always been me.“

"Even if we’re on the court, I like to crack jokes in stressful situations to try to reduce the tension, and make sure everyone is having fun. I think that’s the best thing about working with teammates, especially those who share that same passion.”

Katy “The Entertainer” will be suiting up alongside her Sterling teammates one last time this Fall. After reaching Round No. 2 last year, she will have her sights set on adding to that standard.

“I think the heart of this team can help us go further,” Barger said. “All the seniors in this group have been playing together since we were in eighth grade. We’ve grown together and this is the last time playing volleyball for some. So, we aren’t going to go down easily.”