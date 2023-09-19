THE ALL-AMERICAN: Klein Cain’s Pyle future of Nebraska football

KLEIN CAIN OFFENSIVE LINEMAN GIBSON PYLE IS “THAT” DUDE.

Standing at 6-feet 5-inches, it’s hard to miss Pyle when he steps onto the field, and he’s gotten plenty of recognition for his efforts.

The Nebraska-commit and All-American is looking forward to his final year at Cain.

Welcome to the 411, where we get a more in- depth look at Cain senior star Gibson Pyle.

VYPE: Talk about your tenure at Cain.

PYLE: “It’s been a great time here at Cain, starting as a sophomore. We’re definitely going for another district title and looking for an undefeated season. It took a lot of hard work to get here, but I’m proud and excited for this last ride.”

VYPE: What do you feel like you’ve improved on over the summer?

PYLE: “Definitely my overall strength, speed, and my knowledge of the game. I’ve talked with my coach about it and improving my football IQ enables me to play faster.”

VYPE: You’re also an All- American recipient and will play in the All-American game. What does that mean to you?

PYLE: “It means everything to me. I remember years back, watching the All- American Game with my Dad and saying, ‘I want to play in that one day’. To go out there and earn that invite, it’s a huge honor.”

VYPE: Talk about Nebraska. What did you love about it? How excited are you to go there?

PYLE: “Nebraska just feels like home. I took a bunch of visits to several schools and Nebraska stood out the most. There’s a home environment with what Coach [Matt] Rhule is doing there. It’s truly amazing. I think that they are going to shock the world this year.”

VYPE: Outside of football, what do you have interest in?

PYLE: “I like to spend time with my family and friends. My stepdad has a lake house, so I like to go up there to tube, water ski and spend time in the water. That’s something I really like to do.”

VYPE: When you’re watching football, who do you like to watch?

PYLE: “Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts). He’s probably my favorite player. He’s just a mean offensive guard. Then, there’s Tyron Smith (Dallas Cowboys). As soon as I started playing O-Line, he was one guy I tried to model my game after.”

VYPE: Offensive linemen don’t really get all the love, but they’re so important to the game. What is it like having that behind-the-scenes type of workmanship?

PYLE: “There’s really no other position like it. There are five guys working together, and you’re only as strong as that weakest guy. So, it’s definitely an interesting position. I love everything about it. You may not get your name in the paper all the time or get the glory, but it’s a really fun position and it’s a brotherhood.”