THE 411: Willis’ Weddington a true student-athlete

SENIOR KELSEY WEDDINGTON IS “THAT GIRL” AT WILLIS HIGH SCHOOL. SHE IS EVERYWHERE.

Not only is she in the top-two percent of her graduating class, she also happens to be a premier diver for the Willis swim and dive program. She didn’t always know that diving would be in her future, but she’s ascended to the point of reaching the UIL-6A State Meet a year ago.

To top it off, Weddington patrols the sidelines as a Willis cheerleader as well. Given her exceptional standing, we had to figure out what makes her tick.

This is the 411 with Willis High’s Kelsey Weddington.

VYPE: How did you get into diving? Why that sport?

WEDDINGTON: “I was originally in gymnastics, but I kept getting hurt. It was too much of a strain on my body, so I got into diving. It really appealed to me. I’ve been diving since the summer of my eighth-grade year. I’ve done club diving, so I’ve gone to Nationals and have found success in the sport.”

VYPE: How did your experience in gymnastics help you in diving?

WEDDINGTON: “It has helped with my technique, like being able to flip. It took me some time to get the hang of it because going from a gymnastics floor to a diving board was a different experience.”

VYPE: What do you do outside of diving? What are your other interests?

WEDDINGTON: “I do high school cheerleading. It’s really not super different, given all the flips we have to do."

VYPE: What do you see yourself doing in the future?

WEDDINGTON: “I hope to dive in college one day. My dream school would be an academy, such as the Naval Academy. I want a school that challenges me and allows me to grow. Plus, I would have the opportunity to serve my country, which is another appeal.”

VYPE: What are you watching these days?

WEDDINGTON: “Right now, I’m watching ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ on Netflix. The new season was released, so I’ve been getting into that when I have the chance.”

VYPE: What’s something about you that makes you unique?

WEDDINGTON: “I have a twin brother, Christian Weddington. He’s a wrestler here at Willis. We’re kind of close, and it’s pretty cool that we both go here. For example, during STAAR testing we’ll always sit next to each other. I love that.”