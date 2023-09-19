Texans cut Michael Dogbe

HOUSTON – The Texans released veteran defensive lineman Michael Dogbe.

Dogbe played in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

A former Arizona Cardinals seventh-round draft pick in 2019, he was last with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dogbe has played in 40 career games with five starts and 61 tackles, four tackles for losses and two sacks in four NFL seasons.

Dogbe, 27, played collegiately at Temple. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound New Jersey native was signed to a one-year contract by the Jaguars this offseason.

The Texans signed Dogbe after working him out along with offensive tackle Mark Evans, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, offensive guard Jamarco Jones, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman last week.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com