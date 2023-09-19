STEPPING UP: TWCA sophomore Swan talking leadership role

FIRST-YEAR HEAD COACH WHITNEY WOFFORD NEEDED SOMEONE WITH EXPERIENCE THAT SHE COULD LEAN ON TO LEAD HER TEAM.

Enter sophomore Logan Swan. A sophomore?

The Warriors were senior-heavy last season, leaving Swan to step into the leadership role.

“Things are a little different this year since so many seniors graduated,” she said. “We had several upperclassmen to look up to on the court, who had been in the program for a while. So, this year I have a different role on the team. Since we’re so young overall, I hope to be someone that can be looked up to in that way, as one of the returning varsity players."

2023-24 The Woodlands Christian Academy VolleyballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Swan moved over from The John Cooper School before entering high school at TWCA.

“I was initially thinking of going to public school, until my sister went to TWCA,” she said. “I came with her, and I’ve really enjoyed my time here. It’s nice to have that family element.

“I have grown so much here, and I definitely wouldn’t be the same person I am today if I had gone somewhere else.”

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Volleyball takes up a good portion of her schedule, but when she has some time to spare, Swan still commits herself to reaching excellence as an athlete.

“Other than volleyball, I do Crossfit. I really enjoy it,” she said. “That’s part of the reason why I quit playing club volleyball. It can be difficult to manage my time since I play beach volleyball as well, but the intensity of the workouts in Crossfit really appeals to me. Plus, I can always benefit from improving my athleticism that way.”

Swan is locked in to leaving her legacy at TWCA... starting now.