JACK OF ALL TRADES: Klein Forest’s TJ Burkhalter more than just football

TRENTON “TJ” BURKHALTER, JR. IS AS VERSATILE AS THEY COME.

The junior DE for Klein Forest has established himself as one of the program’s top competitors on the gridiron, having earned second-team, all- district honors in 2022.

Given all the college camps he’s attended, Burkhalter may have the chance to play at the next level, holding offers from Mississippi Valley State and Midwestern State.

While he hopes to hear from more colleges in the coming months, Burkhalter’s primary focus still remains at home.

“For me, I’m really more focused on the team right now,” he said. “I want to help us make it to the playoffs. With recruiting, if I do well during the season and get some offers, I’d be excited. But the team is the top priority right now.”

It’s no secret that the Klein Forest football program will look slightly different now that coach Darrick Vaughn has taken the reins. However, Burkhalter feels that this will give him and his teammates the opportunity to thrive in a new system.

“We’re definitely a lot more focused,” said Burkhalter. “We lost a lot of players, which kind of hurts, but I definitely think that our team is coming together. Coach Vaughn is really big on discipline and attention to detail, and he’s trying to make sure we get the little things right. I think that will benefit us in the long run.”

When football ends, Burkhalter sheds the pads and prepares to enter the wrestling ring. In fact, he’s so adept in the ring that he was the individual district champion at 215-pounds a year ago.

No wonder he’s become a force off the edge.

“I think going back and forth with football and wrestling really helps with my stamina and physicality on the defensive line,” he said. “People don’t always realize the kind of conditioning you need for wrestling – you get worn out a lot quicker. So being trained that way year-round is incredibly valuable for me.”

What’s something that many people might not know about the Klein Forest junior ?

“I’m in FFA as well. I’m really big on livestock,” Burkhalter said. “I’ve shown steers for the past two years, and I’ve been working with FFA since the sixth grade. I actually showed at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and ended up winning $6,000.

“I definitely see that in my future, which is why I intend to major in something agriculture-wise once I go to college. I grew up around horses since some of my family would participate in rodeos, so it just feels right.”

Suffice it to say, whatever path Burkhalter chooses to take, the future is bright for this Golden Eagle.