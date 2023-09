Texans name three more team captains: Will Anderson Jr., Robert Woods, Steven Nelson

(Terrance Williams, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

HOUSTON – The Texans named rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. as a team captain Friday along with veteran wide receiver Robert Woods and cornerback Steven Nelson. This was voted on by players and coaches.

A first-round draft pick from Alabama, Anderson had one sack and six pressures during the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Woods caught six passes for 57 yards on 10 targets.

And Nelson, starting his 100th career game last Sunday, intercepted Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Texans added the three captains in addition to four previously elected captains: quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and safeties Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward.

