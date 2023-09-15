Sources: Texans work out Darrel Williams, Devin Asiasi, Anthony Firkster, Adrian Martinez, James Proche, J.J. Taylor

(David Becker, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Noah Gray (83) celebrate after running back Darrel Williams (31) scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

HOUSTON – The Texans are working out veteran running back Darrel Williams on Friday, per a league source.

Williams, 28, was last with the New Orleans Saints during the preseason.

A former Kansas City Chiefs player who was with the Arizona Cardinals last year, Williams had 111 total offensive yards last season with one touchdown.

In 57 career games with seven starts, the 5-foot-11, 219-pound former undrafted free agent from LSU has rushed for 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He has 87 career receptions for 771 yards and four touchdowns.

The Texans worked out tight ends Devin Asiasi and Anthony Firkster, quarterback Adrian Martinez, wide receiver James Proche and running back J.J. Taylor.

None of the players were immediately signed to a contract.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.