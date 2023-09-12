Waldichuk holds Astros hitless in relief, A’s launch 3 homers in 4-0 win to avoid 100th loss

Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) is tagged out by Oakland Athletics shortstop Nick Allen while trying to steal second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Ken Waldichuk pitched six hitless innings in relief and Brent Rooker hit the first of three home runs by the Oakland Athletics in their 4-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Houston, which entered with a 2 1/2-game lead in the AL West over Seattle, fell to 9-2 against the last-place A's this season. Oakland improved to 45-99, delaying the team’s 100th loss for at least another day.

Last season, Oakland went 60-102 following an 86-76 finish in 2021. The A’s need one more win in their final 18 games to assure they will avoid matching the franchise record of 117 losses in a season set when the team was in Philadelphia. The low mark in Oakland is 108 in 1979.

Shea Langeliers and Ryan Noda also had solo homers for the A's.

Oakland opener Mason Miller pitched two innings and allowed one hit. Waldichuk (3-7) entered in the third and gave up just two baserunners, on a walk and a hit by pitch.

