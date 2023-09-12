THE CAPTAIN: Davis relishes leadership role

WHILE IT MAY JUST BE A COINCIDENCE THAT SHE ATTENDS DAVIS HIGH, SENIOR ASIA DAVIS HAS MADE A NAME FOR HERSELF ON THE VOLLEYBALL COURT.

Davis has become one of the more exemplary athletes in the district during her tenure with the program, hence her first-team, all-district selection in 2022. However, her journey would indicate that the skill she possesses didn’t just appear out of nowhere.

“I got introduced to volleyball in the sixth grade by my uncle, actually,” said Davis. “We were just in a park playing and I really caught on. So, I tried out for the middle school team and fell in love with the sport ever since.“

"I wasn’t very good when I first started. I worked at it more when I started high school, but it was hard for me during the first two years. During the summer before my junior year, I got more of a grasp on the fundamentals and became more of a competitor.”

While it may have been her uncle who introduced her to volleyball and gave her the nickname “Pinky” due to her love for the color, Davis has another role model in her life.

“My biggest inspiration is definitely my Mom,” Davis said. “She grew up playing sports. She did all of it – volleyball, track, basketball and even cheerleading. She’s pushed me to do more because she knows I can. So, it’s easy to see the impact she’s had on me.”

Davis is listed as an OH/DS. But in reality, she plays all over the court which allows the senior Falcon to truly spread her wings.

“I’ve been an all-around player since my junior year,” said Davis. “I like the energy of being on the court all the time. It’s exciting. It makes me kind of versatile in that way. Since I’m one of the team captains, I think it helps to establish myself on the court.”

Even though this will be her senior year, it’s humbling to know that Davis isn’t too concerned about personal stats or achievements. “My primary goal for this year is to motivate my teammates,” she said. “I want to let them know we are capable of achieving more, and we need to have confidence on the court. Overall, I hope we win the district this year for my last ride.”

After finishing third in district and reaching the playoffs a year ago, it’s not a stretch to assume that the title could be within the grasp of Davis and the rest of Falcons. With Davis at the helm, their chances are better than most.