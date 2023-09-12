POWER PLAY: VYPE Public/Private Updated Volleyball Rankings

The race for district contention is in full swing as we enter the second half of the Fall season.

Over the past week, not much has changed in terms of who the top teams are. Grand Oaks and Cinco Ranch are still battling for the top spot in Class 6A, while Fulshear and Barbers Hill maintain their exemplary standing in Class 5A.

However, there have been numerous squads who have been rising up the charts -- Pearland Dawson, Ridge Point, Tomball Memorial, and Friendswood among them -- which indicates that the fun is just beginning in the public school outlook.

It will also be interesting to see how the private school race plays out, with LSA and FBCA vying for a first-place finish in their TAPPS district. Additionally, Concordia Lutheran continues to pick up speed, while Episcopal seems primed to dominate the SPC in the coming weeks.

Without further ado, here are the updated VYPE weekly rankings.

...

THE VYPE RANKINGS

Class 6A Top 20 (Numbers in parentheses indicate current record)

1. Grand Oaks Grizzlies (32-1)

2. Cinco Ranch Cougars (21-5)

3. Stratford Spartans (24-6)

4. Langham Creek Lobos (23-7)

5. Cypress Ranch Mustangs (20-5)

6. Pearland Dawson Eagles (23-8)

7. Deer Park Deer (20-9)

8. Tomball Memorial Wildcats (23-8)

9. Katy Jordan Warriors (20-9)

10. Pearland Oilers (22-9)

11. Ridge Point Panthers (20-12)

12. The Woodlands Highlanders (21-12)

13. Katy Tompkins Falcons (16-8)

14. Humble Wildcats (25-2)

15. Jersey Village Falcons (22-8)

16. Clear Springs Chargers (19-12)

17. College Park Cavaliers (14-6)

18. Seven Lakes Spartans (16-12)

19. Pasadena Eagles (26-10)

20. Bridgeland Bears (16-10)

...

Class 5A Top 10

1. Fulshear Chargers (20-4)

2. Barbers Hill Eagles (24-7)

3. Foster Falcons (19-7)

4. Montgomery Bears (21-10)

5. Friendswood Mustangs (14-8)

6. Galveston Ball Tornadoes (19-9)

7. Goose Creek Memorial Patriots (17-9)

8. Magnolia Bulldogs (13-12)

9. Magnolia West Mustangs (11-11)

10. Baytown Sterling Rangers (10-12)

...

Private School Top 10

1. Lutheran South Academy Pioneers (25-6)

2. Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles (14-3)

3. Concordia Lutheran Crusaders (25-9)

4. Episcopal Knights (17-9)

5. St. John's Mavericks (12-8)

6. The John Cooper School Dragons (13-6)

7. Rosehill Christian Eagles (12-8)

8. Legacy Prep Lions (19-2-4)

9. The Woodlands Christian Academy Warriors (7-6)

10. Kinkaid School Falcons (6-6)