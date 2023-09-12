HIS TEAM: Harris emerges as the new leader for Eisenhower

HEADING INTO THIS FALL, EISENHOWER FOOTBALL KNEW THEY HAD SOME BIG SHOES TO FILL FOLLOWING THE GRADUATION OF TEXAS-SIGNEE RYAN NIBLETT.

That’s where senior Zacc Harris comes in.

While the team’s offense may look different without its typical threat of Niblett outside, Harris understands what it means to contribute to the Eagles' program, as he enters his third year on varsity with experience on both sides of the ball.

“It’s a lot of weight with (Ryan) Niblett gone,” he said. “I just have to play up to my expectations and do what I know I’m capable of. I’ve been playing on varsity since my sophomore year, so I’ve had plenty of time to prepare for this.”

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

Now that he is set to become the new star receiver for Eisenhower, Harris acknowledged his journey through the program.

“There have been several ups and downs, a lot of challenges, and plenty of adversity,” he said. “I’ve just been doing my best to overcome it and now I’m here. It’s senior year, let’s get it.”

While he is considered a leader, he will also help first-year coach Odell James transition into his role. With his exceptional speed and agility, Harris should prove to be a valuable asset to the Eagles' offense, as they look to build upon their 2022 season that saw them finish third in district and reach the playoffs.

2023-24 Eisenhower FootballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

“I think something that makes me distinct is my route-running,” he said. “Selling a route against a defender makes all the difference in a game situation. I like to keep the defensive backs guessing, which will pay dividends in the upcoming season.”

Given the hustle and bustle of preparing for each game, what does Harris do to take the edge off?

“When I’m not playing football or training, I’m playing video games and chilling,” Harris said. “I like to think I’m a very chill person and easy to get along with, so I hang out with my friends when I have the time. Other than that, I might be watching some TV – maybe some anime shows like Naruto or One Piece.”