ENJOYING THE RIDE: Klein’s Smith paying looks back; forward on career

KINSLEE SMITH HAS BEEN ON A VOLLEYBALL JOURNEY.

She had a front-row seat as a freshman when Klein advanced to the State Finals in 2020. Now, she’s a senior and has a deeper perspective on the sport.

“I was pulled up from the junior varsity for the playoffs when we went to State, and I learned so much from just watching,” she said. “Those girls had a mindset. They had a goal to get to State, and they did it through hard work and dedication. We were so talented that year.”

Smith now leads Klein as the QB of the offense at setter. She is coming back off an injury last season more inspired than ever. “Last year, best year, right?” she laughed. “We are just trying to have fun and make some memories this season. As I look back on my high school career and think, ‘What would I have done without volleyball?’ It is such a big part of my life. When I came in as a freshman, I was super shy. The sport has given me so much confidence and I have matured over the years. I’ve learned so many life lessons as well.”

Now, the senior gets to pay it forward as her sister, Jaicee Smith, joins her on varsity as a freshman. “We’ve always dreamed about playing together. It will be special this season,” she said. “We are going to get on each other’s nerves, but that’s just part of it.”

Smith should reach the 2,000-assist milestone this season as her career wraps up. So, what’s next?

“I would like to play in college,” she said. “I have some opportunities, but I’m looking for the perfect spot that will feel like family. I’m going into Sports Marketing. I’m not exactly sure what that looks like right now, but I want to be in the business of sports.”

Let the journey continue.