DeMeco Ryans on Texans nickel Tavierre Thomas: ‘Plays with his hair on fire, fast and physical’

HOUSTON – Lamar Jackson was on the move, scrambling Sunday as one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens’ star and former NFL MVP had designs on a big play. Texans nickel back Tavierre Thomas had other ideas.

Thomas swiped the football out of Jackson’s hands for a forced fumble during the Texans’ 25-9 loss at M&T Bank Stadium.

During another play, Thomas popped rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers for a tackle for a loss. He finished his first game as the replacement for his friend, Desmond King, who was a surprise cut during the roster cutdown, with eight tackles. He had a 90.5 Pro Football Focus analytics grade.

“Tavierre did a good job for us,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He plays the style of football I love to see. He plays with his hair on fire. He’s fast, he’s physical out there. He did a really good job of forcing fumbles, so that’s what we want to see. T.T. plays the style of ball that I like to see.”

Thomas allowed three receptions on three targets for nine yards. He had no missed tackles. He played 25 snaps in coverage, 14 snaps in run defense and one pass rush snap.

A former undrafted free agent from Ferris State who previously played for the Cleveland Browns, Thomas was re-signed this offseason to a one-year, $3 million deal that included $500,000 signing bonus and a $1.5 million base salary that’s fully guaranteed, a $250,000 per game active roster bonus and a $750,000 playtime incentive for defensive snaps.

Two seasons ago for the Texans playing for former coach Lovie Smith, Thomas recorded a career-high 86 tackles and had two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I’m going to go out there to make plays and show I’m one of the best nickels in the NFL in the NFL,” Thomas said before the Ravens game. “I feel like we’re going to be real good. The secondary as a whole, I think we’re going to shock a lot of people.”

Thomas has 182 career tackles, two interceptions, one sack, two fumble recoveries and five tackles for losses.

Due to a quadriceps injury, Thomas was limited to 10 games and six starts last season. He still had 41 tackles, one for a loss and one pass defensed.

Thomas is confident in himself, and his teammates.

“Two years straight. I’ve checked a lot of great players,” Thomas said. “I just got to do my job.”

