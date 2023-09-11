WARNING: Sharks circling new VYPE Rankings; Class 6A, 5A, 4A, Privates

The VYPE rankings are coming into focus as the powers are starting to emerge.

North Shore and Atascocita are looking like serious State contenders but will pick each other off in district play and the playoffs.

Put Shadow Creek in that first cut too, as coach Brad Butler’s team has that look. They outran Bridgeland on Friday.

Just when everyone is wanting to bury Katy… the Tigers knocked out Tompkins in a big district contest.

Lake Creek and FB Marshall are on a playoff collision course in Class 5A and Hitchcock hung 50 over the weekend.

Here are the storylines for Week 3.

…

HARD FLEX – North Shore is getting their legs under them running away from Westfield. District sked will be tough.

BIGGEST SURPRISE – Summer Creek is dirty after blanking Top 10 Klein Collins 34-0 to go 3-0.

SLEEPER – Cypress Springs is making some noise, but can they keep it up as their schedule toughens late in the season?

PRIVATE SCHOOL LOOK IN – Episcopal looks dominant after taking down super-power Parish Episcopal and blanking Second Baptist.

...

VYPE’s CLASS 6A TOP 25 RANKINGS

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs

No. 2 Atascocita Bears

No. 3 Shadow Creek Sharks

No. 4. Hightower Hurricanes

No. 5 Lamar Texans

No. 6 CE King Panthers

No. 7 Summer Creek Bulldogs

No. 8 Jordan Warriors

No. 9 Katy Tigers

No. 10 Willis Wildkats

No. 11 Bridgeland Bears

No. 12 Klein Collins Tigers

No. 13 Deer Park Deer

No. 14 Conroe Tigers

No. 15 Klein Oak Panthers

No. 16 Cy-Fair Bobcats

No. 17 Nimitz Cougars

No. 18 Tomball Memorial Wildcats

No. 19 Cypress Springs Panthers

No. 20 Klein Cain Hurricanes

No. 21 Westfield Mustangs

No. 22 Dickinson Gators

No. 23 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 24 Pearland Oilers

No. 25 Tompkins Falcons

...

VYPE’s CLASS 5A TOP 10 RANKINGS

No. 1 Lake Creek Lions

No. 2 FB Marshall Buffs

No. 3 Fulshear Chargers

No. 4 Barbers Hill Eagles

No. 5 Randle Lions

No. 6 Texas City Stings

No. 7 Magnolia West Mustangs

No. 8 Angleton Wildcats

No. 9 Friendswood Mustangs

No. 10 Santa Fe Indians

…

VYPE’s CLASS 4A/3A TOP 10 RANKINGS

No. 1 Hitchcock Bulldogs

No. 2 Bellville Brahmas

No. 3 Iowa Colony Pioneers

No. 4 Bay City Blackcats

No. 5 Furr Brahmas

No. 6 Stafford Spartans

No. 7 Brookshire Royals Eagles

No. 8 Needville Bluejays

No. 9 Sealy Tigers

No. 10 North Forest Bulldogs

…

VYPE’s Top 5 Private School Rankings

No. 1 Episcopal Knights

No. 2 St. Thomas Eagles

No. 3 Cypress Christian Warriors

No. 4 Kinkaid Falcons

No. 5 Legacy Prep Lions

