WARNING: Sharks circling new VYPE Rankings; Class 6A, 5A, 4A, Privates

The VYPE rankings are coming into focus as the powers are starting to emerge.
North Shore and Atascocita are looking like serious State contenders but will pick each other off in district play and the playoffs.
Put Shadow Creek in that first cut too, as coach Brad Butler’s team has that look. They outran Bridgeland on Friday.
Just when everyone is wanting to bury Katy… the Tigers knocked out Tompkins in a big district contest.
Lake Creek and FB Marshall are on a playoff collision course in Class 5A and Hitchcock hung 50 over the weekend.
Here are the storylines for Week 3.
HARD FLEX – North Shore is getting their legs under them running away from Westfield. District sked will be tough.
BIGGEST SURPRISE – Summer Creek is dirty after blanking Top 10 Klein Collins 34-0 to go 3-0.
SLEEPER – Cypress Springs is making some noise, but can they keep it up as their schedule toughens late in the season?
PRIVATE SCHOOL LOOK IN – Episcopal looks dominant after taking down super-power Parish Episcopal and blanking Second Baptist.
VYPE’s CLASS 6A TOP 25 RANKINGS
No. 1 North Shore Mustangs
No. 2 Atascocita Bears
No. 3 Shadow Creek Sharks
No. 4. Hightower Hurricanes
No. 5 Lamar Texans
No. 6 CE King Panthers
No. 7 Summer Creek Bulldogs
No. 8 Jordan Warriors
No. 9 Katy Tigers
No. 10 Willis Wildkats
No. 11 Bridgeland Bears
No. 12 Klein Collins Tigers
No. 13 Deer Park Deer
No. 14 Conroe Tigers
No. 15 Klein Oak Panthers
No. 16 Cy-Fair Bobcats
No. 17 Nimitz Cougars
No. 18 Tomball Memorial Wildcats
No. 19 Cypress Springs Panthers
No. 20 Klein Cain Hurricanes
No. 21 Westfield Mustangs
No. 22 Dickinson Gators
No. 23 The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 24 Pearland Oilers
No. 25 Tompkins Falcons
VYPE’s CLASS 5A TOP 10 RANKINGS
No. 1 Lake Creek Lions
No. 2 FB Marshall Buffs
No. 3 Fulshear Chargers
No. 4 Barbers Hill Eagles
No. 5 Randle Lions
No. 6 Texas City Stings
No. 7 Magnolia West Mustangs
No. 8 Angleton Wildcats
No. 9 Friendswood Mustangs
No. 10 Santa Fe Indians
VYPE’s CLASS 4A/3A TOP 10 RANKINGS
No. 1 Hitchcock Bulldogs
No. 2 Bellville Brahmas
No. 3 Iowa Colony Pioneers
No. 4 Bay City Blackcats
No. 5 Furr Brahmas
No. 6 Stafford Spartans
No. 7 Brookshire Royals Eagles
No. 8 Needville Bluejays
No. 9 Sealy Tigers
No. 10 North Forest Bulldogs
VYPE’s Top 5 Private School Rankings
No. 1 Episcopal Knights
No. 2 St. Thomas Eagles
No. 3 Cypress Christian Warriors
No. 4 Kinkaid Falcons
No. 5 Legacy Prep Lions
