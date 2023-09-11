THE SUPER SOPHOMORE: Brown is ready for challenge as Nimitz’s new QB

NIMITZ FOOTBALL IS GOING TO LOOK SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT THIS FALL WITH A NEW CHANGE OF LEADERSHIP ON THE OFFENSIVE SIDE OF THE BALL.

Sophomore Albert Brown will be taking over the reins at the quarterback spot, which was previously held by the now-graduated Brayden Whitehead.

The significance of the change is not lost on Brown.

“It’s a big responsibility,” he said. “I’ve had to grow over the past few months and will continue to do so. But, I’m excited to take on the challenge of running the offense. I’m ready to put in the work.“

"Coming in as the young guy who’s expected to be a leader, it was honestly kind of weird. The older guys know what to expect, so I’m going to learn from them and use that to make me a better player.”

Being the signal-caller of an offense is arguably the most important position in all of sports. Brown is clearly aware of that as he hopes to thrive in the role.

“What I like most about the QB position is the grind – the everyday grind,” said Brown. “Every day, you have to come in ready to put in the work. I learned from great people like watching Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Those are my role models, and while it’ll be difficult, I aspire to be like them.”

Those are some big names to use as inspiration. Each of them has their own strength, in terms of arm strength, pocket presence, speed, awareness and accuracy.

Which of those attributes does Nimitz’s newest QB see as his best?

“I don’t like to put a limit on myself in terms of my main strength,” he said. “I feel like I’m an all-around guy who can work to do anything. I’m not the fastest, not the most athletic, but when it’s time to play football... I can play.”

While it is great to place a primary focus on the gridiron come the Fall season, it can’t hurt to have hobbies to take the pressure off.

“Outside of football, I like playing drums and getting musical,” said Brown.“I’ve been playing drums since I was two years old. I can sing a little bit, which I’ve done in church. Overall, I just like to spend quality time with my family, and I think that helps me to understand my values.”

After reaching the playoffs in 2022, Nimitz will look to Brown to keep the team competitive in a tough district. It goes without saying that he feels the same way.

“My goals are pretty simple,” said Brown. “I want to be first-team, all-district, and I want to be able to lead the team back to the playoffs and go past the Area Round. It won’t be easy, but that would be a great introduction for me as a sophomore.”

