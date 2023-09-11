Sources: Texans worked out veteran punters Matt Haack and Pat O’Donnell

(Mike Roemer, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Green Bay Packers' Tyler Davis (84), Pat O'Donnell (16) and Mason Crosby (2) celebrate after Crosby kicked a field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 31-28. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

HOUSTON – The Texans are considering their options at punter.

They worked out veteran punters Matt Haack and Pat O’Donnell on Monday morning, according to league sources.

Ty Zentner, an undrafted player from Kansas State who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles, was elevated from the practice squad and punted against the Baltimore Ravens. He averaged 44 yards per punt with one touchback.

Regular punter Cameron Johnston is on injured reserve with a calf injury that is not regarded as a long-term issue.

Haack, previously with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, averaged 44.8 yards per punt last year for the Colts. He had 28 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

O’Donnell is a former Chicago Bears sixth-round draft pick who has also punted for the Green Bay Packers. He averaged 44.5 yards per punt last season with 24 downed inside the 20-yard line.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.