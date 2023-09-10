Texans safety Jalen Pitre ruled out with chest injury with safety Jimmie Ward already out

Texans' Jalen Pitre says he is 'honored' to kick off his fundraising campaign "Feed 5 More' for local nonprofit kids.

BALTIMORE – Texans standout safety Jalen Pitre injured his chest against the Baltimore Ravens and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Pitre appeared to take a knee to the chest late in the first half and was examined in the blue medical tent before going to the locker room for further testing. He was then ruled out for the second half.

The Texans, already missing starting safety Jimmie Ward due to a hip injury, replaced Pitre with M.J. Stewart. Eric Murray started with Ward out.

As a rookie, Pitre, a former Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year led the Texans with 147 tackles and five interceptions.

Pitre recorded the most tackles among all NFL rookies and became the first player to record more than 125 tackles and intercept five passes since the tackle statistic began being tracked in 2000, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He played 93 percent of the Texans’ total defensive snaps, rarely leaving the field.

Texans backup defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, a key member of the defensive line rotation, is questionable with a calf injury.

