FAST LEARNER: Barbosa leads the stable

ALDINE VOLLEYBALL HAS PROVEN TO BE NOTHING IF NOT COMPETITIVE IN RECENT YEARS.

Spirited as they are, it would make sense that one of the leaders of the program – senior MB Tatiana Barbosa –would exemplify that mentality.

According to Mustangs' coach Vivian Rodriguez, Barbosa is “An all-around competitor. She shows a real drive to learn and do what it takes to help lift up her team.”

Barbosa would have to be a quick learner, considering she didn’t pick up the sport until not too long ago.

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

“I started playing volleyball right around sixth or seventh grade,” Barbosa said. “I just wanted to give it a try since nobody in my family plays any sports. I was curious to see what it would be like.“

"I feel like the love of the game also comes down to who you play with, and because of that, I’ve really been loving it,” she said. “I’m fortunate enough to have picked it up pretty quickly alongside my fun teammates.”

Considering she’s the first in her family to play the sport, the chemistry among her teammates could be the reason Barbosa has caught on so quickly. Her quick ascension led to her earning second-team, all-district honors a year ago.

But the talent wasn’t simply given to her.

“When I’m not playing volleyball at Aldine, I’m playing at these leagues our coach recommends in order to get more work into improve my abilities as a player,” said Barbosa. “Other than that, I tend to look after the animals at my house. We have goats and dogs, so I’m usually with them when I get some free time.”

Some of the stars of 2023-24 Aldine High VolleyballBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

As she enters her senior year, Barbosa will have a one-track mind when she suits up in the Mustang colors one last time.

“The goal for this year is to make the playoffs, so nothing has really changed in terms of our mindset,” Barbosa said. “In order for us to do that, we need to execute. I feel like the story for Aldine has always been something along the lines of ‘should’a, would’a, could’a’. I feel like we’re right there with the competition, we just need to finish.”