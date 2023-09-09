‘Totally unnecessary’: Astros’ Dusty Baker responds to reports made about his apparent frustration with Chas McCormick

Houston Astros’ general manager Dusty Baker is responding to reports after it appeared he had issues with Chas McCormick.

In a report from “The Athletic,” multiple sources who spoke to the outlet said McCormick’s playing time has frustrated several members of the organization, leading to the reported friction between him and Baker.

However, Baker told KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander on Friday ahead of the Astros playing against the San Diego Padres that he wasn’t too happy with the report, and he didn’t understand why.

“It’s caused kind of a <expletive> out there which is unnecessary, totally unnecessary,” Baker said. “It seems like (McCormick) had something against me. That is so wrong.”

The report went on to talk about McCormick’s apparent weight gain and his disappearance in several games this season. According to Baseball-Reference, his weight stood at 208 pounds with a 6-foot height.

“As far as his weight is concerned, if I had something against it -- and you can ask him -- I wouldn’t be bringing him banana pudding once a week,” Baker said. “If I was concerned about a guy’s weight, I would not bring a guy banana pudding, or maybe I helped contribute to that.”

But as far as him speaking to Baker about his playing time? “We’re good,” he told The Athletic. “It’s really all about winning each game from here on out.”

